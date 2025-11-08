Three cruise ships dock at Port Zante bringing 7,600 passengers

The Enchanted Princess, with 3,528 passengers, left New York on November 1 for a 13-day cruise to Florida, stopping in St. Maarten before reaching St. Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Three cruise ships including Vision of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas and Enchanted Princess docked at Port Zante bringing over 7,600 passengers. The vessel from the Royal Caribbean cruise line and Princess cruise line graced the shores of St Kitts and Nevis on November 6, 2025.

The Enchanted Princess which left Manhattan-Brooklyn, New York on November 1st on a one-way 13-day cruise to Florida, stopped in St. Maarten before arriving in St. Kitts on Thursday with 3,528 passengers.

Vision of the Seas left Baltimore, Maryland on November 1st and stopped in St. Croix on November 5th before berthing here on Thursday, November 7, with 1,962 passengers.

Its sister ship, Brilliance of the Seas, which is repositioning to San Juan, Puerto Rico left Boston, Massachusetts on November 2, and stopped in Bermuda on November 4th before berthing at St. Kitts' Port Zante on November 6th, with 2113 passengers.

Most of the passengers and scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy.

Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others made stops went at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Others went to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks; enjoyed the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling and shopping.

Passengers also patronized the local bars and ate at places on the island.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Enchanted Princess departed for St. Lucia, Curacao and Aruba before reaching Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Florida.

Brilliance of the Seas went on to Antigua, St. Thomas and then San Juan, Puerto Rico, while the Vision of the Seas visited St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Maarten before returning to Baltimore, Maryland.