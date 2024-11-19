Controversial couple: 62-year-old woman who married 9-year-old boy, welcomes baby

This another news from the controversial couple is again making rounds on social media, as users are trolling the couple outlining their opinions.

The 62-year-old woman who made headlines while marrying a 9-year-old boy in 2014 is now again in the spotlight as the couple has welcomed their baby boy.

This another news from the controversial couple is again making rounds on social media, as users are trolling the couple sharing their opinions.

According to reports, the couple has African roots, and their marriage was approved was approved by the parents of the young boy. According to them, the boy claimed that his deceased ancestors had told him to marry at this age.

The mother of the young son in light of the incident stated that through this union they are making their ancestors happy. She added that their son told them if the marriage didn’t take place, something bad could happen in the future.

The other side of the story revealed that the boy also married another woman a year before he married her mother’s 62-year-old friend, leading to his second marriage at the age of nine.

Following his marriage, the boy kissed his wife and said that he loves her despite the age gap that has not just stunned the locals but the entire world.

The woman notably was already married and was a mother of five. Her children at the time of marriage were aged from 28 to 38.

However, as the news was in the spotlight during that time all across the world, the couple is now again going viral all-over social media as they welcome their baby.

The boy who is now 19-year-old and the woman being 72-year-old makes it completely shocking for the world to accept the situation, which has further led to trolling all over social media.

A user on social media named Jabir Rumba stated the act was child abuse, emphasizing that the woman should be dealt with according to the law.

“This is child abuse, where are the security organs of that place? What a behaviour surely. Let's hope this is a lie. Otherwise, the woman should be dealt with according to law,” the user wrote.

“This is very irritating, unpleasant, inhuman to the small boy who was lured to this unholy wedlock,” a user stood out in support of the child.

While many are calling the situation sickening, users are also pointing out the science behind the incident.

Notably, there is no set age for a woman to get pregnant, however getting pregnant naturally in the 60s, 70s, and further becomes nearly impossible as most of the women had already gone through menopause leading to a stop in natural egg production.

These women however can easily get pregnant through In vitro fertilization or other artificial fertility methods. The risk of pregnancy at this age remains the highest, however, with proper care and consultation should be taken.