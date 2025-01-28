Dancehall star Vybz Kartel’s song nominated in Grammys, receives US visa

United States: Well-recognized Dancehall star, Vybz Kartel received the visa from the United States with a permission to attend the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The event is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2025, in which he received a nomination for his eight-track “EP Party with Me” under the “Best Reggae Album” category.

Vybz Kartel secured his first-ever nomination in the Grammy Awards. He expressed delight in being nominated and getting a chance to attend the event as he referred the United States as his potential and favourite market for his music.

The documentation for the visa process has been submitted by the dancehall superstar in early January, aiming to perform at the US stage and attend the event. He received the approval and shed light on his journey in the music industry. Kartel added that he faced some resistance in his life for about 13 years and added that if that phase didn't stop him, then he would have been nominated in Grammy little early for his music.

Vybz Kartel’s return to international stage

After serving a jail term for 13 years, Vybz Kartel will make his return to the international stage with several performances. He also disclosed his plans to perform in the Wireless Festival scheduled to be held in England in July 2025, followed by his headlining performance at the stage of Germany in summer this year.

Notably, Kartel received record-breaking growth for his songs from the United Kingdom, marking peak in his career. He noted that in recent years, the market of the UK has turned out be a great milestone for his music career despite his massive popularity in America. He said that in the last two years, his biggest streaming market has turned out to be the UK and his fiancée has belonged to the country.

Kartel is also scheduled to return to the market of the United States with his much-anticipated collaboration with rapper Cardi B. He expressed his appreciation for Cardi B’s music and noted that he is looking forward to work with her and enhance his journey in the music industry.

He has recently made headlines in Jamaica’s most popular “Freedom Concert” after getting released from the jail later in 2024. His show turned out to be the most successful event of the year with massive turnout of the tourists from the markets of the United States, UK and other European countries.

Kartel was sentenced to imprisonment in 2011 in connection with the murder case, however, the order was further overruled by the Privy Council of the United Kingdom. The court also transferred the case to Jamaica’s Court of Appeal who announced the decision to release Kartel in July 2024.