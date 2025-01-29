Five contestants to vie for Miss OECS Pageant 2025

Miss OECS Pageant serves as the exclusive platform for talented girls to showcase their talents and intelligence, enhancing their skills on the stage.

Roseau, Dominica: Miss OECS pageant is set to return on January 31, 2025, with five young ladies are gearing up to represent their respective nations of the Eastern Caribbean. The pageant is scheduled to be held Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica under the theme- “Elysian, Elegance and Empowerment.”

The Miss OECS Pageant serves as the exclusive platform for talented girls to showcase their talents and intelligence, enhancing their skills on the stage. It will celebrate the womanhood of the Caribbean by providing them a chance to embrace their culture and boost their footprints in the field of entertainment.

The contestants for the pageant will include Shania Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda, Kyanna Dyer from Dominica, Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat, Timiqua B Deterville from Saint Lucia and Lisha Beache from St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event will feature five rounds where the ladies will be given tasks to perform and showcase their talents in different aspects. The first event of the pageant will be “promotional video” where the ladies will make a video and shed light on their motive for the competition.

In the second segment, the contestants will participate in “creative national wear and promotional speech.” The third round of the pageant will be “question and answer” where the judges will ask the questions to the contestants and give points on the basis of the quality of their answers.

The fourth segment is “performing talent” where girls will showcase their talents, while in the fifth segment, the contestants will participate in “swimming and evening wear.” The tourism officials of Dominica added that the event will enhance their skills and talents at the global stage.

Miss OECS Pageant was launched in Dominica 20 years ago with an intent to provide boost and platform to the local talent. The platform also makes them grow themselves so that they can represent the Caribbean region at several global stages.

The show also experienced a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they returned with massive showdown. The pageant is known as the stage for the proper display of resilience, hard work and the dedication of the ladies from across the Eastern Caribbean countries.