Jamaica suspends Christmas parties for 2025 due to Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts

Jamaica: The government of Jamaica has suspended all Christmas parties and other events for 2025 due to the recovery efforts that are being made in the country after Hurricane Melissa. The decision was taken with an intent to use the resources and the money for the recovery efforts and supporting affected citizens, particularly those in the western end of the island that suffered the greatest disruption and loss.

Senator Morris Dixon announced during a briefing and added that the Christmas parties are off for this year as the government agreed to allow small in-Ministry or in-department recognition and morale building activities, but the rental of external venues are not allowed.

The government of Jamaica also mentioned that their focus is firmly on response, recovery and rehabilitation, aiming to provide support to public officers who themselves have been affected. They are also planning to conduct outreach activities with members of their teams to assess the damage across the field and to know the people who have been affected and reside in these affected areas.

Minister Dixon added that the government is exercising this restraint to prioritize national recovery as the private sector plays a crucial role in driving economic momentum during this period.

She said, “We are definitely encouraging the private sector to continue doing what they are doing. We have had reports of many hotels saying that they are seeing cancellations from private sector entities.”

Minister Dixon said that they really do need to make up for what is happening on the western side of Jamaica in terms of the downturn in economic activity. “So those of us in areas that haven't been affected as much, please go out and spend money. The economy needs it. But at the same time, please spend time doing outreach in the affected areas.”

The government of Jamaica urged all citizens to stand in solidarity with families, communities and businesses that are still grappling with the effects of Hurricane Melissa.