Kamla Persad-Bissessar slams Stuart Young’s appointment as Prime Minister, calls for fresh elections

Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago’s United National Congress president and main opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar has commented on Stuart Young becoming the new Prime Minister of the country replacing former PM Dr Keith Rowley as ’undemocratic’ and recalled for fresh elections.

Dr Keith announced his Energy Minister Young as his successor on Jan 6th 2025 after the former PM held a People National Movement (PNM) Parliamentary Caucus at the Tobago Plantations where he stated he would be stepping down from his position last week as his serving term comes to an end.

Kamla Persad on former PM Dr Keith Rowley Resignation

Commenting on the development, Kamla Persad stated, “Today, we have replaced a greedy, lazy and selfish old man with a lazy, greedy and selfish young man.” She also went on to say that the PNM is taking the path of former US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris in the recently conducted 2024 US Presidential Election. “By undemocratically appointing Stuart Young as Prime Minister similar to what Joe Biden did to Kamala Harris, they will be defeated in the general election.”

When asked about the reason for the former PM’s decision to resign, she said, “This is a clear admission of his failure to lead Trinidad and Tobago effectively. Rowley’s legacy is one of failure, division and despair leaving a nation in darkness. He should do the honourable thing and call the elections.”

“PNM’s Ministers of Parliament, most of whom have foisted on the population as candidates for the 2025 general elections, have brutalised and impoverished citizens, allowed a violent crime crisis and destroyed every independent institution in Trinidad and Tobago. The country is in chaos.”

UNC President Kamla Persad’s views on new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Stuart Young

In a high level Cottage meeting session on Jan 7th, 2025, the UNC President went up against the decision of former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to make PNM’s Minister of Parliament and Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Minister Stuart Young his successor. The meeting also featured important names like attorney Wayne Sturge, attorney Devesh Maharaj, retired principal and career educator Dr Micheal Dowlath and Saddam Hossein who are United National Congress’s key election candidates for the upcoming Trinidad and Tobago 2025 General Elections.

While discussing other agenda’s in the meeting, UNC President and main Opposition Leader, Kamla Persad stated some past disturbing news regarding Young related to his ex stepdaughter and narcotics charges. Person claimed that the new PM has previously recused himself 101 times from the Cabinet, that is having conflict of interest regarding the decision being passed in the sessions by the Cabinet. She also said that Young was a very dangerous person and was not at all suitable for leading the country as he had no compassion and liking for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.