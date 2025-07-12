Julien Alfred wins Monaco Diamond League with 10.79 seconds

Castries, Saint Lucia: Sprint Queen and Olympic Gold medalist Julien Alfred secured another victory in the women’s 100m at the Monaco Diamond League in Monte Carlo. She ran a time of 10.79 seconds to take first place and clinched another milestone for her illustrious career.



Notably, Alfred has run faster than 10.80 seconds for this season as it is her personal best score. Jacious Sears of the United States secured second place with a time of 10.79 seconds while New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs took third position with a time of 11.12 seconds.



Julien Alfred who is the most celebrated athlete from the Caribbean region has been winning several titles for her home country, Saint Lucia. She has represented the entire region at the global stage of the Olympics and secured Gold and Silver Medal in 100m and 200m respectively.



The fans across the globe showered their love for Sprint Queen Julien Alfred and extended greetings and wishes for her remarkable performance at the global stage. She received massive love from her home country and her family for breaking records several times at different stages.



Recently, she secured the second position at the Pre Classic Diamond League in Eugene last week and ran her another best time of 10.77 seconds. The first position in the event was secured by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden who clocked 10.75 seconds, marking a historic milestone for edging out the Olympic winner.

The race has also featured America’s Sha’Carri Richardson who was defeated by Julien Alfred during the Olympics.

Julien Alfred is known for her ability as she created history at the Olympic stage last year by becoming the first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia to win two medals in the same year. She became the first-ever athlete to win the Gold and silver medal in the Olympics in 100m and 200m sprinting in Paris in July last year.