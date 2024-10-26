Students from Dominica State College receive $1500 scholarship from Rotary Club

These scholarships were awarded to the students after they were shortlisted by the authorities from the applications received.

Dominica: The Rotary Club of Dominica has awarded three students from Dominica State College prestigious scholarships valued at $1,500 annually.

These scholarships were awarded to the students after they were shortlisted by the authorities from the applications received. The candidates were shortlisted after they wrote a 500-word essay describing why they deserved the scholarship.

Dominica State College students receiving scholarship Devon from St Rose, a student from the Arts and Science faculty pursuing an associate's degree in building and civil engineering, and Ian Pierre, a student in Associate of Accounting, received the John Archibald Scholarship. Nigel George, a student pursuing an Associate’s Degree in Agricultural Science, received the Victor Josse Scholarship.

These scholarships are valued at $1500 annually and will play an instrumental role in diverting the students to greater success. In order to maintain the scholarship amount, the students will have to meet certain criteria which include maintaining a 3.0 GPA and must pass all the courses.

The scholarship will also be bound to limits that the students must possess good behaviour and character, in order to sustain their scholarships. However, the renewal of the scholarships will solely be the decision of the Rotary Club.

NEW SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCED

During the handover ceremony of the scholarship amount to the students, the Rotary Club also announced the launch of another scholarship, the Reginald Gomez Burke Scholarship. The announcement of the scholarship was made by the wife of the late Reggie Burke.

Scholarship awarding ceremony This particular scholarship is meant for students studying Auto Mechanics from the faculty of Applied Arts and Technology, majoring in Auto Mechanics. The authorities announced that the applications were open for all the students, and they were advised to apply immediately.

DOMINICA STATE COLLEGE AIMS TO IMPROVE THE ONLINE EDUCATION SYSTEM

The college has also announced the digitization of its education through the enhanced interface for online education. This initiative was led in partnership with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and under this, 15 new courses will be introduced in the education system.

Dominica State College students receiving scholarship The initiative is intended to create a well-structured and efficient delivery of digital education to the students, while also making sure that the quality of education is not compromised at all.





