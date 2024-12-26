Social media users debate over Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport shooting

The security checkpoint at Terminal 4 along with the PHX Sky Train were temporarily paused as a precaution.

Unexpected shooting at the Phoenix sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, USA prompted a temporary shutdown of the facility amid the heavy holiday rush.

According to reports, the shooting at the security department in the Terminal 4, did not caused any injury or fatality.

Police officials immediately responded to the crime site and are currently investigating to learn more about the incident and arrest the suspect.

While the authorities continued their investigations, a Facebook user with name, Nate Bojorquez-Murphy claimed that a boy came to the airport and shot his girlfriend’s parents and brother.

He noted that the information is from one of his trusted friends, who is a site manager for one of the airlines that landed at the airport.

“From one of my trusted friend who is a site manager for one of the airlines:

A boyfriend of a girl came and shot her parents and brother and gunman caught leaving,” he said.

To his reply another user named Theresa K Russel said that there was a fight between the restaurant employees.

However, no such claims or announcement has yet been made by the officials over the incident, contradicting or either supporting the claims.

A three-year-old employee at the airport named Marvin Miller, said he heard three gunshots from the lower-level ticketing area of Terminal 4, at around 9:00 pm. He added that he was leaving the airport after his shift when he heard the shots.

He emphasized the safety practices of the airport emphasizing that anyone is able to walk into the airport’s terminal.

While the investigations are currently taking place, the airport services have now resumed back to normal, with enhanced security.

Notably, the Phoenix sky harbor airport has been one of the busiest airports for a few days, considering the holiday rush as families visit the facility to welcome their loved ones, making it the ideal place to commit such crimes.