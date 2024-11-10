Olympic Gold Medallist Julien Alfred flaunts Saint Lucia in London as Tourism Ambassador

Castries, Saint Lucia: Olympic Gold and Silver Medallist Julien Alfred flaunted Saint Lucia in London by visiting hotspot destinations of the country on Wednesday. She has been playing her role as Tourism Ambassador of the country, providing an opportunity to her fans getting a closer look of her trips.

She has explored London’s iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace, St Paul’s Cathedral and the Official London Eye. She was accompanied by fellow athlete Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Team GB Sprinter and Olympic Silver Medallist. Julien Alfred shared glimpses on social media and expressed pleasure in spending a great time in London.

Olympic Gold Medallist Julien Alfred expressed delight and said that she is fulfilling her duties as Tourism Ambassador of Saint Lucia. She added, "In London for my duties as Saint Lucia’s Tourism Ambassador but I had to see the place first."

Julien Alfred is the first athlete from Saint Lucia who won two medals including Gold and Silver during the same year's Olympic games. She was also the first athlete to win first-ever medal for the small island nation in women’s 100m and women’s 200m and created history by ending the medal drought.

While creating history, Olympic champion also defeated USA’s renowned Sha’Carri Richardson and stunned the world by winning Gold at the global stage. Due to her achievements, Saint Lucia announced several rewards for the athlete and appointed her as the Tourism Ambassador.

Her victory at Olympics 2024 has also been celebrated in Saint Lucia with a grand celebration and heroic welcome through a comprehensive plan. The activities were planned by the government including the motorcade rally, visits to several places and concert for celebration. The country also announced September 27, 2024, as Julien Alfred Day where people interacted with the athlete and discussed her journey at the Olympics 2024.

She was nominated in several award categories and the movie named "Sprint" has also been made about her journey which has currently been released on Netflix. The OTT platform also dropped the trailer of the second season of the "Sprint" in which she has also featured while sharing her journey.