Trinidad brothers’ dispute over father’s pension ends in gunfire

Trinidad and Tobago: A heated dispute between two brothers over their father’s pension erupted into gunfire in Laventille, Trinidad, on Saturday night, leaving one seriously injured. The fight turned even chaotic and violent after the other brother allegedly returned to the crime site with a hired gunman, who launched fires before they both flew away.

As per reports, the incident took place at around 8:20 pm, when Jason Thomas, the victim, arrived with his sister at their residence in Success Village, Laventille. Both the brothers had an altercation there over the spending of their father’s pensions.

During the argument, Jason’s brother, Junior Thomas loudly threatened Jason stating that he would get a gunman to shoot him. He then allegedly drove off the residence in his Blue Tuscon and came approximately five minutes later. He entered the yard at a high speed with a masked man, who emerged from the backseat of his vehicle and started shooting Jason, before immediately returning.

The car was driven by Thomas, who along with the hitman fled the crime scene. Jason was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound on his left forearm, however, now he is in stable condition.

Upon investigation, the crime scene investigators found 45 shells of castings at the scene. The police officials stated that an APB for the vehicle used in the alleged shooting was issued via the command centre and information was also circulated online to assist all in the apprehension of the suspects.

The police officials are continuing their investigation to find any key related to the alleged incident which took place, however no connecting leads have been obtained yet. The family members were also advised by the authorities to stay away or at a different location to prevent any further attack from the suspect.

Locals cite dissatisfaction over Brothers behaviour

While the information of the alleged incident spread through social media, netizens came out together, lashing out on the brothers for their unruly behaviour.

A user named Jason Regis on Facebook wrote, “Two hard back men fighting for their father's pension when they should have been taking care of him for free. Is better he had planted a Julie mango and governor plum tree all now he had sweet mangoes to suck. and Juicy plums to make chow and his whole pension money still.”

Another user named Nathalie Blake stated, “It's a sad state of affairs but at the end of the month a lot of elderly persons don't get to enjoy their pension money. The money is taken by their own children.”