Innotech's claims challenged by leaked Basseterre High School contract: Reports

A 2020 agreement shows Innotech Services was tasked with full design and construction, contradicting claims it handled only planning, as delays continue to draw public concern.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The copy of the official contract for the Basseterre High School has been leaked and raised several questions on the scope of work and other works. The copy is in the possession of WIC News, which has stated that the agreement dated May 15, 2020 has been signed between the then government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Innotech Services Ltd chaired by Anthony Da Silva.

As per the document, the contract was not signed just for preliminary planning or only design work, instead, it has clearly covered design, construction management and full project construction responsibilities. Now, the contract has challenged the narrative that is being run on social media that Innotech was being appointed for only planning and the design for the project.

The leaked agreement, as per the WIC News added that the construction manager was formally appointed to design and oversee the construction of the new Basseterre High School. The agreement added that the entire team would be supported by a full consultant team which will include architects, engineers as well as specialist firms.

The contract clearly outlined the following points:

· A pre-construction management fee of US$2.64 million

· A construction period management fee of US$7.326 million

· A structured monthly payment plan over 30 months approximately around US$150,866

The agreement also lists multiple sub-consultants responsible for architectural, structural, mechanical and landscaping services. This level of engagement typically reflects a project that has progressed through detailed design and engineering stages.

According to the WIC News, provisions outlined in the contract make it clear that the project was intended to be executed as a multi-phase construction initiative, with planning carried through to the final completion of the project. This directly addresses and corrects the misconception circulating online that the multi-million-dollar contract covered only the planning stage.

Further information confirms that Innotech Services did not meet its contractual responsibilities, which prevented the project from progressing as planned. As a result, despite years of planning between 2016 and 2022, construction was never initiated, something clearly reflected by the unchanged condition of the project site.

New Administration Steps In to Move Project Forward

In 2022, after the change in administration, steps were taken to address the situation and move the project forward in the interest of future generations. A new contractor was engaged to take over and complete the Basseterre High School Project, which had effectively stalled under the previous contractor.

Members of the public have also expressed frustration over the delays. One local resident, Clifton Rogers, commented on Facebook, “Six years planning? It must be a spaceship they were building,” pointing to the unusually long planning period for a school project. His statement also challenged Innotech’s informal online claims that work had been carried out, as there was no visible evidence to support such claims. It is important to note that the project was originally launched in 2015, making the delays even more significant.

At the same time, some residents have expressed hope in the current administration. Another local shared, “Hopefully the school will be finished this time.”

Currently, the project is progressing, with reconstruction work underway to develop a modern school facility. Reports indicate that construction activities have begun, with foundation work in progress and materials already arriving on site. The project is now expected to be completed by mid-2027, marking the long-awaited completion of the school.