Grenada Launches Water Supply Upgrades Across Carriacou 

Grenada: The residents of Carriacou are about to experience a more reliable and consistent water supply as Minister Tevin Andrews announced that major investments and projects are underway to address the island’s long-standing challenge related to Water scarcity. These projects are carried out under the agenda ‘Building Resilience through improved water services in Carriacou.’

Tevin Andrews, the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique local affairs and government said that these projects are near completion or under construction to strengthen the water access across the island.

“For years, water has been one of the biggest challenges for us in Carriacou. That’s why I’m proud to share that major investments are being made right here to finally address this issue,” Minister Andrews stated.

As shared by the Minister, brand new water systems are ready to start operation soon at L’Esterre and Windward Medical Centres, brand-new water systems are almost ready to come online. The water project at the Princess Royal Hospital however is receiving upgrades that include the installation of 3000-gallon water tanks and repairs to the existing 100,000-gallon cistern.

In addition to this, Belair and Mt Royal are set to get a new 100,000-gallon storage tanks, alongside the installation of new pipelines to improve distribution. These initiatives are notably part of the larger $125 million Eastern Caribbean Project which is being supported by the Government of Grenada along with international partners.

This project is aimed at ensuring that every community, hospital and health centre has a steady and reliable water supply even during difficult times.

“This is more than just construction; it’s about securing Carriacou’s future. Step by step, your government is delivering,” Andrews stated in his post shared on Facebook.

These projects notably reflect a broader push by the Government of Grenada to strengthen their infrastructure on island and improving the living conditions for residents and supporting the overall healthcare system.