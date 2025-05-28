Trinidad and Tobago records 159th Murder as Sideeq Ghany shot 20 Times in Caroni

Sideeq Ghany was fatally shot with up to 20 bullets while visiting his girlfriend’s home in Caroni, where he had been living at the time.

Trinidad and Tobago: Sideeq Ghany aka Sid was gunned down at his girlfriend’s home at Harlem Frederick Settlement, Caroni on Tuesday, 27th May 2025. As per reports, this marks 159th murder of 2025 across Trinidad and Tobago, raising serious concerns of citizen safety across the island.

According to the information shared by officials, Ghany visited his girlfriend’s home when he was shot dead with up to 20 bullets fired over him during the attack. He died on the scene. Ghany was a resident of Tomato Drive, River Estate, Diego Martin and had been living in Caroni during the time of his death.

Ghany’s death marks 159th murder in the twin island federation since the beginning of 2025, which has raised serious concerns of citizen safety across the island as this heightened number comes after a serious state of emergency was implemented across the island.

Crime in Trinidad and Tobago, is increasing every single day with shooting and gun violence pretty common across communities. Apart from this gang related crime and drug related offences are some of the major concerns across the nations. The capital city of the country, Port of Spain and its surrounding areas recorded the highest number of crimes compared to other parts of the nation.

Residents have strongly criticized PNM for their failure to curb the rising crime in Trinidad and Tobago, which certainly came in party’s against and lead them to a huge loss in the general elections 2025. Locals have cited their hope towards the newly elected United National Congress for controlling the rising crime across the country, however no official announcement or measures have yet been made by the party since their time in parliament.

Netizens react to rising crime in Trinidad and Tobago

A user named Joylyn Mclean stated, “159 murders under 6 months, this is huge, the governemt should tackle this immediately. I dont feel safe living in this country anymore.”

Another user named Diachi Anythingoes said, “Trinidad need some El Salvador Justice that was one of the worst country in Central America now it’s one of the safest an it only took a few years. It won’t even take that long because just the thought of it happening and the start of the build going straighten most of them up right off the bat guaranteed.”

“This is to much now! To the unc leaders can your start doing something please we cannot wait any more,” wrote Coldtineil Eastman.