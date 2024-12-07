“Running with Kevin Sinfield was Memorable” Netizens share their experience

The 44-year-old has received immense appreciation for this exhausting run and has now put his feet forward for the last leg of the run.

Kevin Sinfield, an English rugby coach has set the standards high after running a whopping 230 miles for a charity run.

The 44-year-old has received immense appreciation for this exhausting run and has now put his feet forward for the last leg of the run. The fundraising run is for people affected by motor neuron disease (MND).

The marathon was a 7 daylong event, which started last Sunday at Liverpool, UK. The rugby coach dedicated this run to his teammate and friend, Rob Burrow, who died from MND this June.

Kevin Sinfield was accompanied by ex-footballer, John Barnes, Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny, the cyclist couple and the members of MND.

While the rugby coach is being praised for his efforts for the people affected by MND, those who ran along with him have stated their experience as ‘memorable’ and called the rugby coach as ‘legend’ and ‘well-respected’.

A user on social media named Dave Stocks wrote, “To meet and run with Kevin, Dave, Chris and all others was memorable and honorable. The humbleness and thankfulness of them and the whole MND team is off the scale. Met fellow fundraisers who are doing amazing things and sufferers whose battles and determination brought me to tears.

Proud to be associated with this amazing association. Very best wishes to Kev and the team for their last day tomorrow.”

Another user justified his emotions and running with Kevin Sinfield as a moment of pride, “Was an absolute honor to be there today. Had a little jog myself. Well done to everyone xxx amazing. My brother-in-law and my son.”

Kevin Sinfield has so far visited cities including Bristol, Gloucester, Belfast, Glasgow, and Hull. So far, Sinfield has raised approximately 10 million pounds for the patients related to MND and this has made Kevin Sinfield a star and more precisely a ‘legend’ among his fans.