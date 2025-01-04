Shooting in Washington DC leaves 4 injured

A shooting in Washington DC on Thursday evening injured four people after four men fired 30 shots into a crowd outside a venue in Jamaica, Queens.

A shooting incident in Washington DC, United States on Thursday evening left four injured. The incident took place at around 9:00 pm at the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way Northeast, near to the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro Station.

According to reports, approximately four men fired around 30 shots of bullet into a crowd of people, standing outside the Amazura Concert Hall in Jamaica, Queens. The attendees were waiting outside the venue to attend a private event, however the shooting led to a havoc, which made everyone running to their cars and driving off.

The incident caused injuries to three men and one woman who were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. According to the officials, who reported at the site, all the victims were conscious and breathing following the attack.

The emergency services immediately reached the crime site after the incident where they are currently investigating the circumstances which may have led to this. The authorities are yet to make any statement over the suspects or motives which lead to the homicide.

The DC Police Department, following the incident, shared a statement on X highlighting the incident and surrounding circumstances.

“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way NE. Preliminary: Adult male and adult female located at the scene, transported conscious and breathing. Two additional adult males arrived at a hospital, both conscious and breathing,” DC Police Department wrote.

Notably, such incidents are very common across the country, with multiple homicides reported daily. The shootings often lead to several deaths and injuries which further raises concern over citizen security.

The mass shooting incident in New York, which is reported to be the firs this year, has left the residents in shock, who are expressing their concerns over social media. They are demanding more safety and strict rules which should be implemented to curb gun related crimes across the states.