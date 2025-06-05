Port of Spain teen hospitalized after brutal school assault—attackers suspended

Trinidad and Tobago: A video clip of a Form 5 student being violently assaulted by her classmates went viral on social media and has shocked the nation to its core. The clip shows a girl being attacked in the bathroom at South East Port of Spain Secondary School on Tuesday, June 3.

Three girls cornered, ambushed, and attacked the victim, as shown in the highly publicized video. The attack seems to have been pre-planned. Several other female students who witnessed the attack continued recording instead of helping the victim

The victim was punched, kicked and dragged. At the end, one attacker delivered two powerful kicks to the victim’s face. She was left bleeding from the nose and mouth with clumps of her hair scattered on the floor.

The attack was brutal and left the victim with serious injuries which included a broken nose, a broken tooth, blood clots in her eyes, and other severe bodily injuries. After the attack, some students came forward to help get the teen out of the bathroom. At present, the injured victim is in the hospital and is under medical care.

Authorities Response following viral school attack

The following day, June 4, the three attackers and their parents were called by school officials. All three girls were suspended from school for their misconduct. Furthermore, the nature of the assault and the fact that it was recorded have sparked widespread outrage.

Locals are demanding more severe action against school violence. “Not in this situation this was a premeditated attack on that school child put them before the courts and send a serious message this type of behavior will not be tolerated facts to much violence in schools facts and when they leave school is on to more serious crimes thinking they will get a slap on the wrist,” said one comment on Facebook.

While the investigation is underway, neither the school nor the Ministry of Education released any more information. As the injured girl remains in the hospital, the three attackers sit comfortably in their own homes without any strict action taken against them by the authorities.