13,800 Coconut seed nuts arrive in Grenada as part of industry revival push

Grenada: The Ministry of Agriculture has begun another major project to revive Grenada’s struggling coconut industry by welcoming approximately 13,800 seed nuts from Mexico. This move is part of the World Bank-funded Food Security Enhancement Project aimed at revitalizing agriculture and strengthening rural livelihoods

The two varieties which have been brought in are Brazilian Green Dwarf and Pacific Tall, which were officially inspected and offloaded on Tuesday. The two varieties are known for their high yielding potential and resilience to harshness. Nursery preparations are already underway by the teams to provide home to these seed nuts.

This move also marks a serious step towards rebuilding an industry that was hard hit by hurricanes over the year, specifically Ivan and Emily in 2004 and 2005 which destroyed the crops, and those who sustained were attacked by pests and diseases in hurricane aftermath.

According to officials, the coconut sector once opens could open doors for Grenada into international market. The production is also expected to boost local supply of coconut related products including water, oil, confectionaries and more.

“Once production commences, the undertaking will also improve the potential for exporting products to both the regional and export markets in the USA, Canada, and European Union markets,” the Ministry of Agriculture and lands emphasized.

The undertaking is led by Senior Agriculture officer Troy-Augustine, who is a renowned agronomist in training and is responsible for the coconut sector.

Farmers across Grenada were also trained over months through various sessions focused on teaching them on identifying and managing pest infestations, making traps and applying best agronomic practices for healthy care of the plants and a sustainable yield.

The ministry of agriculture is notably also working closely with the Caribbean Agriculture and Research Development Institute (CARDI) and the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association to provide ongoing technical support as the new crop takes root.

As the initiative progress ahead, it is expected to bring positive change in Grenada’s agriculture industry. More details however will be released in the coming weeks as planting begins, and nurseries take shape across the island.