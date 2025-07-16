Cole Palmer visits St Kitts and Nevis, PM Terrance Drew extends warm welcome

St Kitts and Nevis: Cole Palmer, renowned English footballer and a key player of the Chelsea F.C. has touched down in St Kitts and Nevis on a personal heritage visit. Upon landng at the airport he paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Terrance Drew, who extended a warm welcome for him and his family.

Palmer, whose grandfather, Sterry belonged to St Kitts and Nevis has been visiting the twin island with his family, for connecting more with his ancestral roots. His visit to the island acts as a moment of pride for the people of St Kitts and Nevis and his fans.

PM Terrance Drew whom Palmer met at his office presented him with several gifts including a St Kitts and Nevis national team jersey and a piece of indigenous Caribbean artwork. PM Drew as he emphasized while greeting Palmer expressed his pride on behalf of the entire nation for representing the twin island across the world.

“We are proud to see a descendant of St. Kitts and Nevis representing with such distinction in global football,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Your success is a testament to the resilience and global influence of the Kittitian people.”

The government also organized a youth football camp in Palmer’s honour, backed by the UK based group True Life and International Partners. This has drawn hundreds of young athletes from across the Caribbean. Renowned media outlets including the BBC in attendance at the event highlights the sporting talent of St Kitts and Nevis and its growing support towards athletes.

Notably, back in November Palmer paid a tribute to St Kitts and Nevis by wearing St Kitts and Nevis flag on his shoes at a football match. His flag studded shoes made headlines across the world, and he was immensely lauded for his connection with the Caribbean.