PM Dickon Mitchell addresses at China-Grenada economic forum, calls for deeper cooperation

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell hailed his country’s relations with China on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, while speaking at the China-Grenada Economic, Trade, and Investment Forum held in Beijing. The visiting leader, who is in China on a seven-day official tour to mark two decades since the resumption of the two nation’s diplomatic relations, said the occasion was not just about merely marking the passage of time but reflecting the two nations’ shared journey.

“The relationship between Grenada and China is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations, and the success of our bilateral partnership serves as a foundation for even greater collaboration in the future,” Mitchell said in his address to the forum. He added that the forum is a practical and crucial platform to promote dialogue and common economic goals benefitting both the people of Grenada and China. The forum was attended by top representatives of both the Chinese and Grenadian governments.

Highlighting key sectors in Grenada that offer opportunities for investment such as tourism, healthcare, agriculture, information and communication technology, renewable energy, education, and infrastructure, Mitchell said the country is prepared to join hands with visionary investors for sustainable growth.

“Grenada is more than just a tropical paradise; it is a nation brimming with untapped potential, eager to partner with visionary investors who share our aspirations for growth and prosperity,” he said. Mitchell, who visited China at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, said the two nation’s bilateral ties have made significant developments to show how smaller nations such as Grenada can thrive alongside bigger economies such as China, achieving mutual prosperity.

Grenada signs 13 cooperation agreements with China

At the forum, the visiting prime minister also mentioned the 13 cooperation agreements that Grenada signed with China in Beijing on Monday, January 13. The documents were inked in areas such as jointly building the Belt and Road, economy, green development, trade, culture, media and climate change, said Chinese media sources.

“Yesterday, we signed 13 cooperation agreements with the government of China. Many of them relate specifically to encouraging unimpeded trade, economic development and the growth of our respective business sectors. I urge my Grenadian team to make sure that when we come out of this forum, we will have strengthened the opportunities for continued approach and mutual development of our respective business sectors,” Mitchell said.

The agreements were signed by Grenada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Andall and Economic Development Minister Lennox Andrews. On the occasion, Mitchell said, “Through these agreements, we continue to build a stronger bridge of collaboration that will bring tangible benefits to our people, creating new opportunities for growth and development.”

He also said “the seed which was planted back in 2005 has blossomed into a tree that is bearing fruits for both the people of Grenada and China through agriculture, infrastructure, cultural exchanges and healthcare”.

Agreements signed

The agreements that the two countries signed were

· Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Exchange and Cooperation in the Field of Economic Development

· MoU on Deepening Blue Economy Cooperation

· MoU on Deepening Bilateral Cooperation for Unimpeded Trade

· MoU on Promoting the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative

· Exchange of Letters on the Feasibility Study of the Phase-9 China-Grenada Agricultural Technical Cooperation Project

· Implementation Plan for Cultural Cooperation (2025-2029)

· MoU for the Promotion of International Trade

· MoU on Cooperation on Green and Low-Carbon Development

· MoU between Yantai City, China and St. George, Grenada on Promoting Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation.

· MoU on Media Exchange and Cooperation between Xinhua News Agency and Government Information Service.

· MoU between China Media Group and Government Information Service.

· Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation

· Cooperation Plan on Jointly Promoting the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) which organized the forum, said the council agreed on an MoU with Grenada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade & Export Development on Monday, said one Chinese report.

He said the forum seeks to implement the MoU and promote practical cooperation between the two nations.

Mitchell also wished CCPIT continued success and the beginning of a fruitful relationship, besides wishing the host nation the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake.

On January 13, Mitchell also met Chinese President Xi Jinping where the latter urged both nations to prepare a new blueprint for long-term and high-level development of bilateral ties.

Diplomatic relations between Grenada and China began in 1985 but were severed four years later when the Caribbean nation recognized Taiwan. In 2005, Grenada switched ties to China again after breaking ties with Taiwan, considered a breakaway province by Beijing.