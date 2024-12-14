Flood Watch issued for Barbados after the end of Hurricane Season

However, some showers are also expected in the upcoming days due to the inclement conditions that could pose a threat to the low-lying areas.

Barbados: A flood watch has been issued for Barbados due to inclement weather conditions that are expected to impact the low-lying and flood prone areas. The unsaturated conditions will generate pockets of moderate to heavy showers over the next few days in the country.

However, some showers are also expected in the upcoming days due to the inclement conditions that could pose a threat to the low-lying areas. According to the Met Department, there is also a chance and medium possibility of flooding that will cause minor landslides and other acute conditions.

The chances of the water settlements have also been increased, leading to the issuance of the flood watch in Barbados. These settlements could block the roads and fields are expected to make difficult for the residents to travel through Barbados. There are also chances of delays on traffic routes in these areas, making it difficult for the citizens.

Delays in the traffic would also increase the chances of flooding at the areas that are prone to such conditions including hillsides and other coastal roads. There is a possibility of debris impacting small rocks that could build mud and tree foliage.

According to the met department, the public is asked to travel with prior preparations such as a full body raincoat, suitable weather boots or shoes. They noted that the public will be encouraged to remain cautious about the weather conditions.

A trough system is expected to affect the region, and the parts of the island will record rainfall that could have accumulated up to 1.5 inches. Some shower activities will persist as the low-level moisture and other sunny conditions will be prevailed across Barbados with a chance of cloudiness and other shower activities.

The flood watch will be further updated on Sunday if the conditions remain same across Barbados as there are chances of further sunny conditions and moderate shower activities.