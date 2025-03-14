Hotpot Nightmare: Man caught urinating in broth at Haidilao, shocks public

The video went viral last month, showing two diners, dining in a private room at a Haidilao restaurant, who then urinated into the broth of their hotpot.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-14 16:14:47

Hotpot at Haidilao

Things turned chaotic for a Chinese hotpot giant Haidilao after a video went viral on social media showing two diners urinating into their hotpot broth. Following this hotpot horror, the restaurant announced that they would compensate over 4,000 diners, who visited one of their outlets in Shanghai. 

The video went viral last month, showing two diners, dining in a private room at a Haidilao restaurant, who then urinated into the broth of their hotpot. Haidilao confirmed that the incident occurred on 24th February, however they got to know about the incident four days later and were not able to determine the time and location of the incident.  

However, the company then agreed to the problem, which showed that it lacked the staff training into certain procedures, or else they would have detected the situation instantly and effectively.  

While passing a statement, the hotpot giant said that they fully understand the distress caused to their customers by this incident, further acknowledging that they can’t be fully compensated for by any means.  

We are very willing to do our utmost to take responsibility,” they added.  

While the company didn’t release how much they will be paying to their customers as compensation, the case is being strongly investigated. The Police officials have notably detained two men, both 17 year old, under the case. A civil lawsuit was also filed against them by Haidilao on Monday.  

While the incident went viral on social media, netizens seemed to express a ‘disguise’ stating their views and opinions.  

What the fish. No brainer and very disrespectful. This kind of idiot should not exist," wrote Catherine Vierra.  

Another user wrote, “See, the animals there also know where to go to relieve themselves but the humans from there never toilet trained! Worse than animals! Shameful! Still call themselves civilised.”  

If the case is proven to be true, the friends at the table should also be punished for abetting the act,” wrote Daniel Ho. 

