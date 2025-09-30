Hurricane Humberto, TS Imelda to impact Bahamas, Bermuda

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for Bermuda, with inclement conditions expected to last for two days.

Caribbean: Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda are approaching each other off the Southeast US as they are just 600 miles apart. Humberto, a category 4 Hurricane, is threatening the Caribbean islands including the Bahamas and the Bermuda, while Imelda is expected to strengthen into Category 1 Hurricane by Tuesday.

In addition to that, Imelda is also expected to intensify into a Hurricane with the cyclone approaching Bermuda during the day Wednesday as a hurricane. Locally heavy rainfall across coastal sections of Southeast North Carolina that could cause isolated flash and urban flooding through tonight.

As Imelda passes near Bermuda, around 2 to 4 inches of the rainfall is also expected from Wednesday to Thursday. Swells and high surf from both Humberto and Imelda are also forecasted to produce dangerous marine conditions.

As per the Meteorologist TJ Springer, Imelda and Humberto are also expected to create the Fujiwhara effect. Under the effect, the strength of Hurricane Humberto will help pull Imelda away from the East Coast.

The weakening trend will continue as it moves away and Tropical Storm Imelda will also pass through the Bahamas. It is still on track to become a Category 1 hurricane by Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Once Humberto begins to curve out to sea, it will also allow Imelda to change course and head eastward on Tuesday, moving out to sea as well. Additionally, the Gulf remains quiet for the next 7 to 10 days