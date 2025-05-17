Trinidad and Tobago: Yellow alert issued for Today and Tomorrow

Reports indicate that low to mid-level southeasterly winds are expected to bring equatorial moisture into the region, increasing atmospheric moisture and instability over the weekend.

Trinidad and Tobago: The met department has issued a yellow alert for Trinidad and Tobago, in relation to the adverse weather conditions expected for Today and Tomorrow. As per the information shared by them, strong winds are expected across the island with heavy showers and thunderstorms both on 17th and 18th May 2025.

As per the reports shared, low and mid-level south easterly winds are expected to draw equatorial moisture over the area, which will further increase the atmospheric moisture and instability in the weekend. Moderate winds and substantial concentration of Saharan dust is also expected to come over the next few days, which could affect rain at times.

However, the met department has stated that there will still be high chances of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms with associated gusty winds. Warnings have also been issued related to potential flooding which may occur due to prolonged heavy rainfall.

Apart from flooding, the authorities also warn of potential landslides, landslips, electrical surges and agitated sea conditions for today and tomorrow. Movement of loose vegetation and unsecured items is also expected.

Residents advised to stay cautious

While the weather is expected to be harsh in the coming two days, it is being advised to stay precocious and follow all official updates from the met department. Currently, the situation seems to be controlled, and locals are advised to secure their surroundings by securing loose outdoor objects and pushing livestock inside.

The residents are also advised to stay vigilant and should always assess their surroundings before venturing out. With just a few days left for the 2025 hurricane season, the weather conditions are expected to worsen over the days and heavy rainfall with intense showers and strong winds are expected.

When is a yellow alert issued?

A yellow alert is issued when the situations are expected to cause just low-level impacts, including a few disruptions in travel and hindering daily chores. Following the yellow alert, orange and red alerts are issued which are considered relatively more dangerous and impactful.