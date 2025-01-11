Flight service increased to Dominica for Mas Dominik 2025

Roseau, Dominica: The flight service will be increased to Dominica for the upcoming Mas Dominik 2025 which is scheduled to kickstart on January 18, 2025. With various airlines operating in the country, travel from the UK and the Caribbean has been made simpler during the festival.

At present, Dominica welcomes flights from the major regional airlines such as WINAir, interCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, LIAT 2020 and Sunrise Airways. These airlines feed from the main hub of Barbados, St Martin and Antigua and with Caribbean Airlines, the service will be made available from Trinidad.

All these flights will provide seamless connections to Dominica for the travellers coming from the UK, France and any other country in Europe. It will be simple to board the flights such as Air France, British Airways and making a smooth connection at any one of these hubs.

Flights from the United States have also been simplified with United Airlines as direct flights are set to begin next month. As of February 15, 2025, the United Airlines will provide direct flights from New York and take the travellers to Dominica.

The country also has Silver Airways with its agreement allowing JetBlue travellers to seamlessly connect via Puerto Rico and then come to Dominic for the festival.

As part of the ferry service, Express des Isle will provide service from Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe and Martinique, making it easier for the tourists to join the Mas Dominik 2025 festivities. In addition to that, accommodation options will also be available for those visiting the country in the Carnival.

Mas Dominik 2025 will offer an array of listings of properties or accommodations with great packages and special rates. Dominica Festival Committee noted that they are encouraging the tourists to get their tickets as the carnival will be started with the opening parade where different bands will perform the cultural dances and music.

An additional service has also been put in place to ensure a comfortable visit for all coming to Dominica for the Carnival season.