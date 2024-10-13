E-gates installed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport

President Irfaan Ali expressed delight and noted that the improvement is the step towards the infrastructural development and enhancing the smooth processing at the airport.

Guyana: E-gates have been installed at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri to facilitate the incoming and outgoing passengers with streamlined options. The glimpses have gone viral on social media, showcasing the working of the gates through which processing time would be reduced.

President Irfaan Ali expressed delight and noted that the improvement is a step towards infrastructural development and enhancing the smooth processing at the airport. It will enhance the overall efficiency at the airport, making travellers enhance their experience in Guyana.

The key features of the E-gates will include autonomous immigration processing for performing security checks on passports worldwide. It will also check the validation of chip passports according to ICAO standards and assist Guyana’s e-ID in the coming days.

Another feature of the gates will be facial recognition technology where the identity of the passengers will be checked using an advanced algorithm. E-gates have also been integrated with the ABIS system featuring real-time passenger updates. It will also perform automated checks for ED and further enhance correctness.

The gates are designed to process six passengers at one time and will need oversight from a single officer only. Unauthorized access will be prevented through enhanced security measures at the gates by allowing complete visibility for officers with the use of glass panels. The monitoring station will also be installed at the gates, providing effective passenger flow management and automatic detention of watchlisted individuals.

Cheddi Jagan International Airport is known for accommodating massive aircraft including the service from American Airlines, British Airways and United Airlines, JetBlue and other regional airlines.

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines- a regional aircraft linked Guyana and Suriname by offering twice-weekly flights. It is aimed at enhancing regional air connectivity and the airport will play a massive role in bringing the passengers with enhanced services.

Starting from December 1, Avianca will also offer direct flights to Guyana from Columbia with new routes and twice-weekly service.