The stadium for the second last match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 has been jam-packed with energetic fans and crowds who were chanting the names of their favourite team and players.

Caribbean: Early glimpses from the Guyana Providence Stadium showcased the overwhelming gathering of the CPL fans for the second qualifier which will determine the second finalist. The match will be held between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors tonight and people arrived in the country to support their favourite team.

While holding the flags of Guyana Amazon Warriors, a group of fans said that they are here to extend best wishes to the team as they will win the CPL 2024 trophy. They wore the uniform of the Warriors and said that they are big fans of Shirmon Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Gudekesh Motie, and Shamar Joseph.

Guyana Providence Stadium jam-packed with enthusiastic CPL fans ahead of 2nd qualifier

At some part of the stadium, fans were also seen wearing the uniform of Barbados Royals and chanting the names of the David Miller and Quinton de Kock. One added that they are big fans of the team, and they came here to support them as the stadium is the homeground of Warriors, so people will mostly support them, that’s why they are here to make them feel the team is also loved.

The clash between Royals and Warriors will determine the second final team for the final match of the CPL 2024 which is scheduled to be held on October 6, 2024. Saint Lucia Kings has already advanced to the finals while defeating Warriors at their home ground and now will play the final against the winner of the qualifier second.

Guyana Providence Stadium has been remained in controversy two days due to the malfunctioning of the lights after three out of the six floodlights lost their power during the eliminator match.

Notably, Guyana Amazon Warriors finished in the first place in the league after winning back-to-back matches. Skipper Imran Tahir added that the team is in good form, and they are positive about the results.

Royals Skipper Rovman Powell also described the situation of the team and said that they will put their full effort to bring glory for the team in this year’s tournament.

One of the CPL fan asserted, "The match will be interesting as the clash is much anticipated, we want the best team to win the match and the tournament.”

Warriors will receive huge support from the fans as the stadium was filled with the crowd who were wearing their jerseys. The stadium showed that the chanting of the Warriors will be heard mostly during the second last match.