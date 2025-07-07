BREAKING: Missing man found dead in Bottom Bay, Tobago

He was last seen in the Bottom Bay area and is believed to have drowned while swimming.

Tobago: Michael Yates who was reported missing on Sunday 6th July was found dead this morning.

Yates, a resident of Charlotteville was last seen in the Bottom Bay area, and it is suspected that he was swimming in the beach area as he drowned.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances yet in relation to his death, but a thorough investigation is being conducted surrounding the incident.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this developing story.