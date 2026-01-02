Antigua and Barbuda: Two men arrested for possession of cannabis on New Year’s Eve

The missions took place on December 30 and 31, 2025, marking the end of the year with the Royal Police Force.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two men have been arrested by Antigua and Barbuda Police Force due to the unlawful possession of cannabis on December 31, 2025. They were arrested during the police operations conducted across the island nation, as part of the national security missions.

The missions were held on December 30 and December 31, 2025, marking an end of 2025 with the Royal Police Force. As per the officials, the charges stem from targeted patrons that were carried out in different locations in Antigua and Barbuda.

These two individuals have been caught by police in different locations and in separate cases. In the first case, the man is identified as 32-year-old Roshawn Elliott of Potters Village. He has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis after officers allegedly found him with approximately 1.1 pounds of the drug.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 31, in the Potters area of Antigua and Barbuda. The charges were laid against the man under the missions conducted by the police force for national security.

In the second case, a man identified as 40-year-old Terrance “Funk” Roberts of Federation Road Grays Farm has been arrested. He was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis.

As per the police report, he was found with 267.8 grams of cannabis during an operation which was conducted by Antigua and Barbuda police force in Fort Road on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

The police force noted that these two men were arrested and formally charged after they were found with the cannabis. They are expected to appear before the court to answer to the charges. Police added that the arrests have been made to foster their missions and efforts to enforce the law through targeted patrols and operations, aiming to deter criminal activity.

Now, the investigation into these matters have also been started to discover their links and other people who are associated with them to deliver the unlawful cannabis.