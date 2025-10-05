St Kitts and Nevis cruise season set to begin with 12 ships at Port Zante

The first cruise ship of the season, Celebrity Reflection, will arrive ahead of the Grand Princess, which is scheduled to dock on Friday, October 10, 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Around 12 cruise ships will dock in Port Zante in the month of October 2025, as the 2025-2026 cruise season has commenced in St Kitts and Nevis. The season will be kicked off with the arrival of Celebrity Reflection which will be docked on Monday, October 6, 2025 as the cruise schedule has been announced.

The first cruise ship of the season will be Celebrity Reflection and it will be followed by Grand Princess on Friday, October 10, 2025. Carnival Venezia will arrive in Port Zante on Monday, October 13, 2025 and Grand Princess will dock for the second time in the month on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Celebrity Reflection will arrive in Port Zante on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. After that, the Star of the Seas will be arriving in St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Carnival Dream will arrive in Port Zante on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Disney Magic will also dock in Port Zante on Saturday, October 25, 2025. After that, Star Pride will also provide service to St Kitts and Nevis and bring service on the shores of Grand Princess will be arriving in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 and Mein Schiff 2 will also reach Port Zante on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The last cruise ship of the month will be Celebrity Beyond which will arrive in St Kitts and Nevis on October 30, 2025.

Star of the Seas will make an inaugural call to St. Kitts on Thursday, October 23, 2025 which is considered an highly anticipated inaugural visit. Earlier, it was planned to make a call on October 2, 2025, but was postponed due to an impending passage of the weather system that will also impact the Bahamas.

Revised dates have also been announced for several other cruise ships for St Kitts and Nevis.