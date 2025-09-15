Grenada: Toddler Dies After Surgery at St David Hospital, Family Seeks Answers 

Grenada: A two-year old toddler from St David identified as Xyla Williams has passed away at the hospital on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, following complications after a surgery in Grenada.

According to a close source, the child had been admitted for severe constipation and then subsequently underwent a surgical procedure. Family members were however later informed by the medical staff that the toddler stopped breathing post-surgery.

The child’s death has left the family and community members in grief and searching for answers about the circumstances surrounding the procedure, demanding answers and clarity over the circumstances surrounding the procedure and hospital care.

An investigation is expected to be conducted over the case as locals and family members unite to advocate for justice. However, the police have not yet spoke over the incident yet, while netizens on social media cite their opinions and cite their suspicion over the death of the toddler.

A user named Brownin La Touche wrote, “I have alot of questions...this doesnt sound like constipation alone. It could've been sepsis or some kinda bacteria. This is so sad things like this can be preventable. The medical staff in Grenada need to be more sympathetic towards their patients.”

Another user named Cordell Corion who claims to be a physician stated that the toddler may have suffered from a condition known as “intussusception."

“This is a very sad story indeed. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. It is not always a case of simple constipation; there are some cases of acute constipation in children that can be fatal. As a physician, not currently attached to the General Hospital, one that comes to mind is intussusception. If diagnosed early, fixing it can be less complicated, but if diagnosed late, it can cause bowel perforation that can lead to sepsis and death... I am not saying that this is what she had because there are many more causes for something like this that can be fatal if the early signs are missed,” he wrote.