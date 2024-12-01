New Farm-to-Table Airbnb in Jamaica to offer fresh dining and stunning views

1st of December 2024

Jamaica: An all new and innovative Farm-to-Table Airbnb oasis is set for construction in the Blue Mountains, Jamaica.  

This project aims at sustainability, will provide Jamaicans and tourists with an exceptional dining experience, and an opportunity to taste farm fresh food on their table.  

The announcement of this new project was made public by Canadian businessman and entrepreneur, Miroslav Patrick Harvey. He announced the project through his social media noting that emphasizing that it is slated for completion by the end of 2025.  

The under construction Airbnb oasis will provide the guests with access to private waterfall and a luxurious experience perfectly blended with nature. 

The proposed design of the project released by the businessman highlights its modernization in terms of architecture and innovation in terms of sustainability and culinary delights.  

The Airbnb oasis will be constructed on one of the slopes of the blue mountains in Jamaica and will aim to provide a beautiful mountain valley view.  

In order to experience this unique blend of nature along with the taste of farm fresh food, guests will have to pay additional costs for the dining.  

FARM-TO-TABLE VENTURE 

A farm-to-table venture offers the guests a unique experience of culinary delights prepared from the freshly harvested fruits and vegetables from the nearby fields.  

Most of these ventures focus on providing their guests with the opportunity to experience farming and agricultural practices, experiencing how their food grows. The goal of this venture is providing a fresher, more nutritious and sustainable food for the guests.  

These types of venture are getting into the limelight in many parts of the world, and its addition in Jamaica with a blend of modernization and innovation aims to bring more success to the business owner.  

While this project has been announced, residents on social media have expressed their interest in it as they stated that they are excited about the event. 

A user on social media, while highlighting the importance of this new initiative extended congratulations to the business owner and said, “It's looking absolutely beautiful and peaceful, will most definitely share with friends believe I love it all the best to you, blessings straight to you.” 

