Grenadian Neal Morris Dies Heroically Saving Friend in Tobago Boating Tragedy

According to reports, Morris lost his life while desperately trying to rescue a friend who had fallen overboard.

Grenada: A holiday in Tobago ended in heartbreak for the family and friends of 71-year-old, Neal Morris, a Grenadian national from Bathway, St Patrick who had recently retired in UK and was visiting his friends in Tobago.

According to an official media release from the office of the Chief Secretary, Tobago house of Assembly, the tragedy occurred at the Buccoo Reef Marine Park on Sunday, September 14th, 2025. As per the information shared, Morris lost his life in a desperate attempt to rescue his friend who had fallen overboard.

In the rescue effort, Morris was struck by the boat’s propeller, which severed one of his legs, causing him to bleed to death, despite attempts to save him. A British national who was also involved in the incident sustained a few injuries but remains stable and is expected to make a full recovery soon. He is being currently supported by his wife who is on the island.

Tobago's crisis management unit, the division of tourism, authorities from the United Kingdom and the Grenadian High Commission are coordinating response and support services, including trauma counselling for those affected.

The office of the chief secretary also extended deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones and assured the public that all these incidents are being handled with the utmost seriousness by the relevant authorities.

Netizens in response expressed their grief on the tragic passing of the Grenadian national. Reah Baptiste a social media user wrote, “Oh the horror. Poor family who had to witness this and the pain he went through. My deepest condolences to his loved ones and may his soul rest in peace.”

Pat Miller a close friend to Neal Morris wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I am writing this message. You were so happy when I spoke to you a few hours before you passed. You were so much larger than life I can't believe you are gone. My friend, you were dearly loved and will me sorely missed by your family and friends. Sincere condolences to your children and all who loved you. Soar with the angels. May you rest in eternal peace and rise in glory. You will never be forgotten.”

Another user named Andrea Scott Fisher wrote, “Oh my Lord this is so sad my deepest condolences to the family eternal rest sir Lord comfort the family with this tragic passing of your loved one.”