Bahamas: Toddler Survives Near-Drowning Incident on West Bay Street

Bahamas: The Police officials are investigating a near-drowning incident that occurred on Sunday where a toddler was found face down in the water near the shoreline. The incident took place on West Bay Street and the child was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment after the incident.

According to reports, the child was lying face down in the water near, and was immediately pulled out, to which he was seen having difficulty in breathing. The Emergency Medical Services responded to the site, who then transported him to a hospital.

Officials urge parents to exercise precaution

The child now remains in stable condition with no injuries. However, the police officials have urged parents and guardians to exercise precaution when they send their child out, specially to the beaches.

Constant adult supervision and proper safety measures are critical at beaches, pools, and any other bodies of water to prevent similar incidents, the police officials highlighted. In response to this tragic incident, locals are also citing their concerns and calling out parents to stay cautious and vigilant when they send their child in water.

A user named Maria Iferguson on Facebook wrote, “Also parents must. Never take their kids to the beach if they are engaging in Adults activities. Children and strong drinking Adult should Takes kids to a pool that's for them with guards present and parent not engaging in alcoholic beverages. It's better to have your child safe rather than you having a funeral .Am Happy that baby is alive.”

Another user named Leotha Thompson wrote, “Thank God the baby is ok! Parents please let's invest in a life west for our kid's and try get them in some swimming clubs this summer, especially if your not going to stand or sit near the water to insure your child's/children safety. It's better to be safe than sorry!”