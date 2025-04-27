Mehul Choksi Set for Second Belgium Court Hearing on Bail Plea on April 29

Belgium: Indian fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi is set to appear before a Belgium court on April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) for a second hearing on his bail plea, after his initial plea was rejected on April 22. A three-judge bench will hear the plea and sources outlined that he once again has cited deteriorating health as grounds to secure bail.



Choksi who secured “F Residency card” was arrested on April 12 in Belgium on the extradition request of Indian authorities. Reportedly, he has been faking his health as "deteriorating” which is a familiar strategy he has been using over the years to evade tune of law.



Notably, it is not the first time that Choksi and his bench of expensive lawyers are portraying him as a victim, leveraging medical issues to stall legal proceedings - a tactic used in India, Antigua and Barbuda, and now Belgium.

Choksi cited that he moved to Belgium for his medical treatment. However, rather than applying for a temporary medical visa, he obtained an “F residency card." In these circumstances, he should have applied for a temporary visa, rather than securing an "F Residency card"- a long-term residency permit usually reserved for those establishing permanent residence. This residency permit seems more aligned with someone preparing for a prolonged stay rather than temporary treatment.

Choksi’s case showcases a stark comparison with the approach taken by his nephew, Nirav Modi who was also involved in the PNB scam. Like Choksi, Modi has repeatedly cited mental health issues to delay or obstruct legal proceedings in his extradition from the United Kingdom.



It is worth mentioning, despite claiming serious health problems, Choksi undertook a 10-hour international flight to fly from Antigua and Barbuda to Belgium late last year without any issue. Now, he claims an eight-hour flight from Belgium to India would be medically impossible. It indicates that his actions expose the inconsistency in his health claims, calling into question the authenticity of his purported medical conditions.



Notably, India’s healthcare system is fully capable of treating serious illnesses, and if Choksi were genuinely concerned about his health, he could receive world-class treatment upon his return. His reluctance to face Indian courts only fuels suspicion that health excuses are being used tactically rather than out of genuine need.



Further, undermining his claims of poor health are past incidents from his time in Antigua, where Choksi allegedly pursued an active social life, complete with expensive gifts and outings with a female accomplice.

Mehul Choksi has offered expensive gifts including rings and other things to his female accomplice, raising doubts on his excuses of bad health conditions. It is worth mentioning that how a man with such a deteriorating health conditions can have such a lifestyle.

Notably, respected Indian author Dr. Anand Ranganathan explained the entire matter and offered a critique of Choksi’s defense, remarking, "The fact of the matter is when you are saying that extradition should not happen on health grounds, what next? Do you think Osama Bin Laden would say ‘please don’t extradite me because I have kidney failure?’ Choksi is an alleged white-collar terrorist, destroying thousands of lives."

Adding to growing concerns, reports have surfaced that Choksi may attempt another escape if granted bail.

Even, Associates Times have suggested he is preparing to flee to Switzerland on the grounds of seeking cancer treatment at the Hirslanden Klinik Aarau — once again invoking humanitarian arguments to avoid extradition.



Given the pattern of behavior, authorities remain wary of granting Choksi the opportunity to abscond once more. Mehul Choksi is a fugitive from India and wanted in connection with a massive financial fraud due to which he was officially declared as Fugitive Economic Offender (EFO) on September 25, 2019, under the FEO Act of India. Authorities in India had taken several steps and legal actions against him such as extradition proceedings and a red corner notice through Interpol.