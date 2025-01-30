Majestic Princess docks in Trinidad on maiden call

The passengers onboard Majestic Princess received warm welcome from the authorities of the tourism industry and other representatives from the Port of Port of Spain.

Trinidad: Majestic Princess from Princess cruises line docked in Trinidad for the first time as it offered its maiden call with 3,469 passengers. The ship arrived in Port of Port of Spain on Wednesday and offered a gateway to explore new offerings to the travellers from across the globe.

Out of the total passengers, 912 guests explored the city and street life of Trinidad by visiting top attractions and enhancing their experience. The guests booked pre-booked tours and enhanced their travel experience by exploring destinations such as Caroni Bird Sanctuary, Maracas Beach, Mount St Benedict, Paramin and the Maracas Waterfall.

Reception at Port of Port of Spain

The passengers onboard Majestic Princess received warm welcome from the authorities of the tourism industry and other representatives from the Port of Port of Spain.

They were offered an enhanced cultural display and showcase of vibrant traditions of Trinidad and Tobago where local performers grace the stage. The traditional plaque was also exchanged between the captain of Majestic Princess and other tourism officials of Trinidad and Tobago.

They extended gratitude to the officials for their warm reception and said that they will work to enhance collaboration for the cruise sector. The reception also shed light on the vibrant offerings and cultural richness of Trinidad and Tobago.

The traditional crest exchange has been taken place at the Port of Port of Spain where they mark the arrival of the vessel. The cruise ship has been providing offering to the country and enhanced the tourism sector by providing exclusive chances to the travellers to enhance their experience.

The arrival of the cruise ship also enhanced the local economy by providing business and market to the small businesses and local shop owners. The tour guides, taxi operators, hoteliers and other small business received massive employment and income opportunities with the arrival of the inaugural call of the cruise ship.