Grenada Relay Team misses National 4x400m record by 0.13 Seconds at Barbados Grand Prix

Grenada’s men's 4x400m relay team clocked 3:05.77 at the Barbados Grand Prix, finishing just 0.13 seconds outside the national record in one of the country's fastest relay performances.

Barbados: Grenada’s men’s 4x400 metres relay team narrowly missed breaking the country’s 15-year-old national record at the Barbados Grand Prix on Saturday. The team recorded 3.05.77, which is just 0.13 seconds slower than the national mark of 3.05.64. The team consisted of Kirani James, Gamali Felix, Joshem Sylvester and Devonni Ferguson, and they delivered one of Grenada’s fastest relay performances ever.

Although the record was not broken, the performance of the team was widely praised as a major achievement. The athletes ran a disciplined race and stayed on pace throughout and finished just a fraction of seconds away from breaking the record.

Last year, Grenada set a new national record at the same meet but the performance was later disqualified because of a technical violation. The record was not officially recognised last year but the result from this year marked an encouraging turnaround from the previous year results.

This year’s effort showed the team’s determination to bounce back. Each runner performed strongly and Grenada once again proved that it has one of the strongest relay teams in the region.

The Barbados Grand Prix attracted several top athletes from across the region. This gave Grenada valuable competition as it is continuing to prepare for upcoming international competitions. Strong relay performances have become especially important at this time as countries are trying to improve their rankings and qualify for major events.

Grenada has performed impressively in the men’s 400 metres over the years. The country produced world-class athletes and consistently performed well at the regional and international competitions.Saturday’s results shows that the country’s relay programme has stayed in excellent shape. It is continuing to develop new talent alongside experienced competitors.

While the national record remains unbroken, missing it by just 0.13 seconds have given the athletes the confidence that they will be able to break it soon. More races and championships are coming up and it is likely that the team will get another opportunity before the season ends.

For now, this performance is referred to as Grenada’s one of the best relay outings in recent years. This is another positive sign for the country’s athletics programme as the 2026 season is approaching.