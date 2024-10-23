Heritage Day in La Plaine 2024 is a Cultural Gala which is known for bringing compliments to continental stores, luxurious loss and Garraway enterprises.

Roseau, Dominica: Heritage Day was celebrated at La Plaine on Sunday as part of the cultural activities of the 46th Independence celebration of Dominica. With the celebration, the sashing ceremony was held to honour the elders who have contributed to the building of the society.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also shared glimpses of the day and stated that the event has lauded Hilda Prosper for her contribution towards the building of society.

The event was part of the Kweyol Week- a celebratory event for the 46th Independence of Dominica, providing cultural showcase and the local crafts. The day featured the church service, exhibition and the grand cultural gala and sashing of the cultural elder.

The special entertainment was provided by the performances of local artistes including Midnight Groovers, TK International, Pudaz and more. The event was held at the Jones Beaupierre Primary School, providing a medium to the local people to display their talents in different fields.

People who are seeking to make their career in the designing and the clothing industry, the day offered them a chance to display their craft and connect with different people. They interacted with distinguished audience and outlined their idea about the independence by designing unique clothes with the use of the colours of Dominica and its national flag.

Besides this, the stall facility has also been added to the event where small entrepreneurs came and displayed their products. The vibrant celebration of culture, music and community will be held at the Independence celebrations in Dominica. The events will be a day filled with performances, delicious Dominican cuisine and proper showcase of local artisans.

The 46th Independence celebration in Dominica has been featuring the rhythm of the drumbeats, vibrant cultural displays, mesmerizing dances and infectious music.

