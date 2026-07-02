Grenada's Olympic Champion Kirani James to replace Queen on new EC$5 banknote

Kirani James will appear on the new EC$5 banknote as the ECCB replaces Queen Elizabeth II with distinguished Caribbean figures, with the redesigned currency set to begin rolling out across the region in 2027.

Grenada: Olympic gold medalist Kirani James will be featured on the new $5 bill as part of a major redesign of Eastern Caribbean currency set to begin in 2027. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) will be replacing the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its banknotes with renowned Caribbean figures with the aim of celebrating regional achievements and strengthening Caribbean identity.

The approval for the new note design was made at the 105th meeting held in St. Vincent and Grenadines on July 21, 2023.

James was selected for his great achievements in athletics. He won the very first ever Olympic gold medal for Grenada in the men’s 400 meters category at the 2012 London Olympics. He also won the 400m world title in 2011, making him one of the Caribbean’s most successful track and field athletes.

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine announced that the re-designed banknotes will be introduced and circulated in 2027 in a phased approach across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. “We expect in all likelihood that the first set of notes will be revealed and made available in 2027,” he added.

The new series of banknotes will be released in order of denomination, starting with the EC$100 notes and followed by other denominations including the EC$5.

The Eastern Caribbean dollar is the common currency of eight members of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union. This includes - Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla, and Montserrat.

The decision to replace the photo on the banknotes to James was welcomed by Grenada and other Caribbean nations. Many see it as a way to honor an athlete that brought international fame to his own country and the region.