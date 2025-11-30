Work on Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project progressing well: PM Skerrit

“At the end of the day, we will have a much improved communication network from Roseau to Grand Bay,” the Prime Minister said.

Roseau, Dominica: Work on the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Project is progressing well in Dominica as the government is rebuilding and modernizing the critical 11 km corridor. From improved drainage and slope stabilization to stronger, climate-resilient bridges, this upgrade is designed to make travel safer and more reliable for our southern communities.

The road is a primary link between Roseau and the Southern Communities of Bellevue Chopin. On November 27, 2025, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit led a cabinet delegation on a site visit to get a firsthand update on the project.

He said, “We are very satisfied. I think the engineering and the contractor and the supervising firm are doing a pretty good job under the circumstances. It is not easy terrain to work with the bridges that have to be constructed.”

The challenges with the river flow and the natural flow of the river has to employ a lot of engineering methods. “I think at the end of the day, we will have a much improved communication network from Roseau to Grand Bay."

He said that while projects like these may be costly, they are critical to the government's goal of building a safe and resilient country. “That’s the reality of Dominican terrain. As I’ve said many times, we love the fresh water, we can drink water from every river in Dominica, every stream in Dominica, but that also poses a challenge in terms of infrastructural development.”

PM Skerrit further noted that they find a situation where they are spending 45% more, than they would have spent otherwise. He further explained that it is the investment that is necessary because they are building a resilient nation.

The work includes four major new crossings at Loubiere, Snug Corner, Pichelin and Mitchum in Grand Bay.

The road cost in excess of $117 million. The project works include drainage, slope stability, retaining walls and improving road alignment to improve the safety for road users.

There will also be the replacement of four existing bridges, the construction of one new bridge, and the removal and construction of several culverts.