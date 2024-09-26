Julien Alfred's motorcade disrupted by car breakdown, fans express concerns

A video is currently going viral all-over social media where the damaged car can be seen getting repaired on the road.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred reached Saint Lucia on 24th September following which she was welcomed with a heroic motorcade celebration by the authorities. However, the celebration took a turn as the car carrying the Olympic champion broke down midway.

A video is currently going viral all-over social media where the damaged car can be seen getting repaired on the road. The video shows that the car was decorated with beautiful graffiti of the Olympic champion.

The car is identified as an old BMW which was rejuvenated with new blue paint and landed at the centre stage of the motorcade. Due to the sudden breakdown of the vehicle the, Olympic star had to change the vehicle.

Notably, Julien Alfred was welcomed with a grand celebration, she received a water cannon tribute and was also honoured by American Airlines. She was greeted by Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire at the Airport along with other authorities.

Julien's fans were however waiting to get a glance of their Olympic sensation outside the airport. She was welcomed with cheerful wishes and they all travelled along with her during the motorcade. She was also welcomed with great enthusiasm at her destination Ciceron, where the community members were awaiting her return.

The incident however, happened out of the blue, but it has been creating a buzz all over the internet as social media users are stating their mixed concerns over the incident.

Nicole Similien a user on Facebook said, “We humans break down why the vehicles can't break down. Life goes on. Next ride,” while comparing it with humans.

Another user also highlighted a similar thought however he said that the car should have been towed immediately as it depicts the picture of their star.

“I know vehicles break down but this should have been towed instantly. The young lady's image and name is all over the vehicle,” the comment read.

Although many users are expressing an optimistic approach towards the incident many are also criticizing the authorities for this mistake.

One of the users Darron G. Frederick said, “Yesterday when I watched the motorcade, I said the same thing. Why did they use an old BMW that sounded like it was struggling? St. Lucia should have done better in terms of a better and classier vehicle to escort your Olympian who put you on the global stage. With the exception of Jamaica, the other islands do not often win medals in the Olympics. So, with this opportunity, St. Lucia should have given her the best vehicle the island had to offer...and I am certain that BMW wasn't.”

He expressed his detailed opinion while noting it as a significant achievement for the island nation. He pointed out the authorities at fault and demanded an answer for why they chose an old BMW which already sounded struggling to go.

Another user Sharon Terrel emphasized what Julien Alfred would have experienced at the moment, “What an embarrassing thing and Julien Alfred have a classic car a buggy in the US from Puma you mean to tell me they couldn't pay the taxes to get it in St Lucia. I wonder how Julien felt in that moment no wonder her head was looking down sad.”

As the incident has been widely shared over social media, the users are continuously stating their concerns. Some are targeting the authorities for their fault, while some are stating it as an unexpected disaster. However, apart from any difficulties caused the athlete reached home safely, which is a bigger concern.