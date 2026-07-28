PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar Accuses Critics of Anti-Crime Drive of Fueling Racial Division

Persad-Bissessar defended the government's anti-crime measures, saying expanded cooperation with United States security agencies has unsettled criminal networks and those seeking to undermine law enforcement.

Port of Spain: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has hit back hard at critics of her government's anti-crime campaign, accusing them of trying to spark racial tensions and weaken local security forces. Her strong reaction comes as the administration faces intense scrutiny over its high profile investigation into an alleged plot to assassinate the Prime Minister and senior members of her government.

In a detailed public statement, Persad-Bissessar rejected growing pushback surrounding the government’s security measures, including preventative detention orders, intelligence gathering and support from United States security agencies. She claimed that individuals who grew wealthy and powerful through illegal means are now spreading false narratives to create division between the nation’s major ethnic groups.

The Prime Minister’s comments followed recent media disclosures involving intercepted conversations and court affidavits linked to the assassination plot probe. According to reported court documents, electronic devices tied to the investigation were shared with U.S. partner agencies for forensic examination.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar argued that the expanding partnership with American security agencies has deeply unnerved criminal elements and their allies.

“Since the increase in American support to our protective services began, we have witnessed a heightened unease and furor among those who have built their wealth and social status by upholding illegality and criminality,” the Prime Minister stated.

She accused political opponents, social media commentators and sections of the legal business communities of acting as “race grifters” to distract the public and damage trust in law enforcement.

Despite the government’s firm stance, the anti-crime drive has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates and legal professionals. Opponents argue that preventive detention orders allow the state to detain citizens without formal charges for extended periods, raising serious civil liberty concerns. Concerns have also been raised over the extent of foreign intelligence involvement in domestic matters.

Persad-Bissessar maintained that her administration will not back down. She reassured citizens that local protective services and international intelligence partners remain fully capable of protecting the country and upholding the rule of law.

As the legal battles surrounding the detention orders continue, the public debate over balancing national security with democratic rights remains tense.