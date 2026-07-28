Star Sabga Released from Prison, Placed Under House Arrest Pending Court Challenge

Justice Vigel Paul ruled that Sabga should be released from prison under strict house arrest, finding that her continued detention was no longer justified after two alleged co-conspirators were freed.

Port of Spain: Businesswoman Star Sabga has officially been released from the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove after spending just over a month in state custody. The 69 year old cheesemaker was allowed to leave the facility late at night following a High Court order that granted her release under strict house arrest conditions.

Sabga was arrested on June 25 after being linked to an alleged plot targeting top government leaders.Her arrest took place just one day after police detained two of her relatives.

Dominic Hadeed ( businessman and owner of Blue Waters )

Genevieve Hadeed ( his wife and Sabga’s niece )

Authorities issued Preventive Detention Orders (PDOs) against all three individuals during an ongoing State of Emergency, alleging involvement in a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other senior government officials.

The primary justification used by law enforcement relied heavily on an intercepted phone conversation between Sabga and her niece. During the call, Sabga made harsh remarks regarding top officials, expressing anger over political comments aimed at minority business owners. Police claimed the recording pointed towards a broader plot, while her legal team maintained she was simply venting in a private conversation and never engaged in any actual violent action.

Sabga’s legal team launched a challenge in the High Court, arguing that her prolonged imprisonment was unjust. Justice Vigel Paul ruled in her favor, pointing out that Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander had already revoked the detention orders for the Hadeed couple a week prior.

Justice Paul noted that because the main figures alleged to be the centre of the plot were already freed without charge, continuing to hold an elderly woman in prison made little sense. The judge stated that private venting alone does not establish an ongoing threat to public safety.

Her return home was delayed for several hours after State attorneys asked for a temporary hold on the judge’s order. That six-hour stay officially expired at 11:30 p.m., clearly pathing the way for prison officials to release her to her legal team.

While her relatives have been fully released from state custody, Sabga remains subject to her preventive detention order. However, she will now stay at her residence under strict court-ordered restrictions while full legal proceedings continue.