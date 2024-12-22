Shark bite victim Haziek returns to St Kitts and Nevis after treatment in Trinidad

As shared by the Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis, the child went through a 6-week long treatment in Trinidad which included surgeries and medications.

St Kitts and Nevis: Haziek, who was bitten by a shark in September at Frigate Beach, has returned to his homeland after receiving the treatment. The 9-year-old child underwent the treatment overseas under the Children's Medical Fund and travelled for it in late October.

As shared by the Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis, the child went through a 6-week long treatment in Trinidad which included surgeries and medications.

“After six weeks of extensive treatment and surgeries, Haziek has returned home to St Kitts just in time to celebrate the holidays with his family,” the social media post read.

Despite the trauma of the incident, Haziek do not miss a chance to smile and is seen is high spirit always. It is to be noted that Haziek has recovered well from the incident, but he will have to travel overseas in 2025 to complete his treatment.

He came home to his family to spend time during the holiday season and will stay in St Kitts and Nevis for the Christmas celebration.

Haziek was bitten by a shark during a swimming activity at Frigate Beach. He sustained multiple injuries from this incident and was immediately transferred to the hospital.

He was taken care of at the JNF hospital, however in order to provide him with more specialized treatment, PM Terrance Drew announced full support to him.

He extended this support under the Children’s Medical Fund and also met the kid personally before he left for Trinidad for the further treatment.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis also lauded the efforts of Pediatric Assistance League of St Kitts and Nevis and the Children’s Medical Fund for their collaboration and efforts to help the sick children receive proper treatment.

Haziek came home along with his mother, with a bandaged left arm, he posed along with his doctors for a photo, who helped him recover faster before finally leaving for home. He also received a warm welcome in St Kitts and Nevis as netizens expressed their wishes to him.

One of them said, “Welcome home Haziek. Your smile sure brightens up the room. God is good and he will continue to cover you during your healing process.”