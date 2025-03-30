Earthquake in Thailand compared to Hiroshima attack, watch shocking visuals

Myanmar is located on one of the most active tectonic plates, known as the tectonic fault plate, where the Indian plate collides with the Eurasian plate.

The massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar on Friday has shaken the world, with 1600 deaths already recorded due to the collapse of numerous buildings. The earthquake has been reported as one of the strongest and even more powerful than the energy produced during the Hiroshima atomic bomb attack.

This is because Myanmar sits on one of the most active tectonic plates, often regarded as the tectonic fault plate, the area where the Indian plate collides with the Eurasian plate. The joint or the boundary of the two plates is called the Sagaing Fault, which is a straight line running approximately 1200km.

According to reports, the earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar and other countries occurred because the Indian and Eurasia plates rubbed each other sideways emphasizing that its straight nature highlights that it could rupture even large areas and the larger the area of the fault that slips, becomes the cause to even larger earthquakes.

The reason that the earthquake was so destructive is that the natural disaster occurred just 10 km from the Earth's surface at a magnitude of 7.7.

As the earthquake takes place deep in the crust, the quakes felt are much lighter and less destructive. However, in the case of Myanmar earthquake, both the conditions, the magnitude and the distance were in favorable condition for a disaster, the damage was brutal and extensive.

The shocking visuals of the destructive earthquake are going viral on social media, highlighting the extent of damage caused. The quakes of the massive earthquake were felt in Bangkok, Thailand as well where the damage was similar to what Myanmar experienced. Buildings were destroyed and ravaged into debris, which made several people die, and others getting stuck under the remains.

Dramatic footage of building destruction, rooftop water collapsing and more are getting viral all on the internet. However, authorities are working hard to securely rescue everyone from the damage caused. While the rescue efforts are ongoing, authorities expect the death toll to rise even more.

On the other hand, the figures for those injured is roughly said to be around 3400, however for those missing, the figure is rapidly increasing with now measured as an approximate of 140 individuals.