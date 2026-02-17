Venezuelan teen killed in San Fernando after street fight

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old teen, a Venezuelan national was hacked to death in a residential yard on Sunday, February 15, 2026, in San Fernando, Trinidad. Reportedly the attack was a revenge, carried out following a prior incident that occurred in a bar along Cipero Street.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jesus Carlos, a Venezuelan national, resident of Harmony Hall, Gasparillo.

According to police reports, the incident took place at Black Sails Bar along Cipero Street, on Sunday, when the victim was hanging out with his friends including a woman who was sexually assaulted by a Trinidadian man who inappropriately grabbed her.

Following which the woman objected to the man and asked him to stop, which escalated into a heated argument between the groups of friends and the man who inappropriately touched the girl.

While the confrontation was still ongoing, suddenly one of the Venezuelan men from the group allegedly slapped the suspect while he was on a phone call. After that the suspect contacted some of his friends to come, which further escalated things between both the parties.

Reportedly, what began as a heated argument quickly turned into a violent street fight between the Venezuelan group of friends and the suspects. During the fight both the parties threw beer bottles and other objects at each other.

Responding to which, the Venezuelan group of friends eventually retreated and left the scene but despite their first withdrawal Trinidadian men chased them in a vehicle, attempting to run their vehicle over them to harm them.

During which, every one divided into groups in order to save their lives but the victim was separated from his friends and left with no one and ran into a different direction as he was chased by several suspects.

However, in the confusion where to go the victim went through several streets before seeking refuge at a house at the corner of Imrie and Rigsby Streets, but in a desperate attempt to escape 19-year-old Jesus jumped into the yard of a homeowner.

But, the attackers followed him and cornered him where they took a sharp object and repeatedly chopped the victim several times before fleeing the area. The victim died on the spot due to loss of blood and breath before any help could reach him.

Authorities were contacted at the scene, by the resident who reported the officials of being heard a loud and strange noises where on arrival officers found the dead body of the victim and transported him to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The officers immediately sealed the area to canvas the evidence and launched an investigation into the matter. During their investigation, a group of friends reached the scene who were trying to find the victim and discovered police and their dead friend.

The brother of the victim who was also present at the scene told the investigators about the whole incident and reported them about the suspects. Since then the officers are actively searching and trying to locate the suspects.