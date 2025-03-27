South Korea wildfires kill 26, destroy ancient temples

More than 33,000 hectares of area has been charred so far, becoming the largest fire in Uiseong County, and the biggest single fire in South Korea’s history.

Thousands of firefighters and more than hundreds of helicopters are working relentlessly to control one of the worst wildfires of South Korea’s history that has been burning nearly for a week. The disastrous fire doubled on Thursday, damaging some of the famous and historic buildings across the nation, displacing thousands and killing at least 26 individuals.

According to reports, more than 33,000 hectares of area has been charred so far, becoming the largest fire in Uiseong County, and the biggest single fire in South Korea’s history. Earlier the largest fire which occurred in March 2000, damaged 24000 hectares, however this time the fire has already crossed the mark and continues to engulf thousands of hectares.

While the cause of the fire has not been determined yet, it is being outlined that the blaze spread through the county due to gusty winds, and prolonged dry weather. Approximately 130 helicopters and thousands of firefighters have been deployed to control the fire. South Korea’s Military has also stepped in to aid to control the fire, who are actively helping to sustain the fire through releasing aviation fuel reserves.

Videos of the massive fire are getting viral all on the internet, and in one such video, the Unramsa Temple, located on the Cheondeungsan Mountain was completely engulfed in fire. The temple is believed to be thousands of years old and now has destroyed burning the main and the surrounding buildings.

Authorities stated that relics (an article of religious significance from the past) of the Amitabha Budha II, the Birth Budha, and the Sinjung Painting were moved to safety, before the fire engulfed the building.

Apart from the Unramsa Temple, the Gounsa Temple also suffered an extensive damage from the fire. As per reports 20 structures of the temple were destroyed from the fire out of 30 presents. the temple believed to be built in the 7th Century, is one of the most visited places with a historic significance.

Acting President of South Korea, Han Duck-soo following the incident passed a statement emphasizing that the country is in ‘critical situation.’

“We are nationally in a critical situation with numerous causalities because of the unprecedented rapid spread of forest fires,” he stated.

While the wildfires moved rapidly towards eastern parts of the county, the meteorological department has forecasted a relief for citizens emphasizing that a little rain is expected in the area in the coming week.

“The amount of rain is going to be small so it doesn’t look like it will be big help in trying to extinguish the fire,” the Korea Forest Service Minister said.