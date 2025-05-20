One-Year-Old Girl from Nevis Recovers After Critical Surgery in the U.S.

Liahanna suffered an injury in her shoulder from birth to which she had an urgent treatment at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

St Kitts and Nevis: Liahanna, a one-year-old Nevisian girl had a lifesaving surgery at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia last month and is now recovering from the same. She had a surgery for her shoulder, which was damaged during birth.

This treatment for the child has been sponsored by the Federations’ Paediatric Assistance League, which is a non-profit organisation. The infant required a specialised and urgent treatment from the injury she was born with.

As per the information shared by the authorities, the kid faced a five week stretch in an upper body cast and had to underwent specialised medical care. The kid has notably made a remarkable recovery following her surgery. A representative from PALS called the kid a star, while emphasizing that it is not easy for a one-year-old to face such challenges.

“Lihanna’s spirit and determination have been nothing short of inspiring,” the representative added.

This project had been funded and carried out by the World Paediatric project, and PALS donors who are often involved in such projects. The project is an coordinated effort by the world class medical team of Shrine hospital in Philadelphia.

The child is now making a fast recovery, and doctors have emphasized that she could now lead a normal life in future. PALS also expressed their gratitude towards the hospital authorities for their co-ordinated efforts to make the project possible.

“Special thanks to the medical team at Shriners Hospital, World Paediatric, the amazing host family in Philadelphia and our PALS donors who are so supportive,” They wrote.

Apart from this, another one-year-old kid from St Kitts, J Cardie had a lifesaving neurosurgery at the New Orleans hospital under PALS assistance. She has been recovering well from the same to live a life to normal.

This has to be noted that PALS Is associated in helping families across St Kitts and Nevis to help their children get the treatment they deserve free of cost. They are involved in many such projects and have successfully helped several children across the twin island federation over years.