State of Emergency declared in Belize amid rising crime

The Governor General announced that the State of Emergency will remain in effect for one month, with the possibility of an earlier revocation if peace is restored.

Belize: The authorities have announced a strict State of emergency in Belize across several major cities including Cayo district, Belize city and Belize district. The announcement of the same was made by the Governor-General Dame Froyla Tzalam, who highlighted that the SOE will be effective immediately considering the rise in public threat.

As per the announcement made by the governor general, the State of Emergency will remain active for one month, however it could be revoked earlier considering peace is restored across the island. The covered areas in the state of emergency includes;

Belize City & Belize District:

George Price Highway to Belize River, from Central American Boulevard to Lake Independence Boulevard Central American Boulevard to George Price Highway to Fabers Road Central American Boulevard to George Price Highway to Caribbean Sea to Fabers Road Haulover Creek to Cemetery Road to Central American Boulevard to West Collet Canal Surrounding areas of Cemetery Road, Queen Charlotte Street, Caesar Ridge Road Yarborough Road to Regent Street to Haulover Creek Queen Street, Handyside Street, Gabourel Lane, North Front Street Ladyville Village, including Lord’s Bank Communities at Mile 7–9 on the George Price Highway (Western Paradise): West Lake Eight Miles Sunset Western Pines

Cayo District:

Hattieville Area, Roaring Creek Village Another World Area, Roaring Creek Village Young Bank Area, Camalote Village

Why has the state of emergency been announced?

As per the governor general, the state of emergency has been launched after three brutal murders were reported in the last 48 hours. As per reports, a 31-year-old male was shot dead on Tuesday morning which immediately prompted the authorities to take a strict decision.

He was returning home after dropping off his 7-year-old daughter at school, when he was shot. Police officials stated that gang violence has gripped the community, while emphasizing that the latest victim was not a member of any gang.

Notably, Belize is suffering from gang feuds from a while, which has put citizen security on risk. The strictness was already implemented, and many individuals were also detained in relation to the alleged murders. The officials have assured citizens of proper investigations into all the cases and to ensure justice and safety of the citizens.

Commissioner Dr Richard Rosado says there is a need for 6 months of SOE

Police Commissioner, Richard Rosado who was appointed last week, stated that there is a need of strict emergency while emphasizing that one or two months are not enough, and Belize requires to be in six months of state of emergency.

“I do believe that Belize is at critical state right now, I believe, one month or two months will not sufficient, and we need at least six months,” he said.

He continued adding that drastic measures need to be taken, while assuring the public that the police is utilizing every resource to ensure peace and safety across the streets of Belize.