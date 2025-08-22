Runway expansion at VC Bird International Airport officially commences

The project, which will be completed in eight phases, includes extending the runway to enhance the passenger experience.

Antigua and Barbuda: The expansion of the runway at the VC Bird International Airport has officially begun on Thursday. A 55-million US Dollars project is aimed at enhancing the runway so that it could accommodate massive fleets of aircrafts, promoting the tourism and airlift sector.

The project will be constructed under eight phases where the runway will be extended to enhance the experience for the passengers. The 8-phase project will feature the construction of a new turning bay, aiming to strengthen the capacity of the runway for the massive aircrafts.

In addition to that, the project will also see the resurfacing of the runway and several other upgrades, aiming to expand the runway. It will also enhance the tourism sector and the airlift sector, providing more opportunities to the locals who will be given jobs during and after the construction.

The upgrades will see the runway come into even greater compliance with stipulations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The construction and engineering segments of the project is being led by Aecon Company Ltd. It will be held with the help of the collaboration between Kelly Construction Inc, Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandez and Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA).

The officials from these authorities also extended greetings and showcased excitement at the overhaul which was aggregated by the locals of Antigua and Barbuda. The government of Antigua and Barbuda announced that the overall venture of the runway at the VC Bird International Airport is scheduled for completion in November 2026.

Notably, the VC Bird International Airport is considered a country’s primary airport and it is named after the nation's first Prime Minister Vere Cornwall Bird. The runway of the airport is of the length of 9,000 feet as it could accommodate large commercial jets and cargo aircraft.

It has undergone significant renovations, offering modern amenities, including duty-free shopping, restaurants and lounges. It is also considered a hub for inter-island carriers, such as LIAT and welcomed flights from major international airlines including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and British Airways.